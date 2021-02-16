Kim So Hyun And Lee Ji Hoon Come Head To Head Over The King’s Life In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Kim Bup Rae’s life is by the hands of Kim So Hyun and Lee Ji Hoon in “River Where the Moon Rises”!

The new KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday drama places a twist on the basic Goguryeo people story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and Normal On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) passionate love story. The two youthful spirits will defend their love in any respect prices, no matter what their fates maintain for them, and within the course of heat the hearts of the viewers.

The premiere recorded excessive rankings because of the thrilling plot, aesthetically pleasing cinematography, and the actors’ passionate performances.

Spoilers

The first episode instructed the story of Princess Pyeonggang’s turbulent upbringing. She misplaced her mom, Queen Yeon (additionally performed by Kim So Hyun), whereas taking a journey collectively. Following her loss, she witnessed her father King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) have a psychotic break. Not solely this, she misplaced her reminiscence and grew up as a relentless murderer named Yeom Ga Jin by the hands of Du Joong Search engine optimisation (Han Jae Younger).

The episode ended with a cliffhanger when Du Joong Search engine optimisation ordered Princess Pyeonggang to homicide King Pyeongwon, the king of Goguryeo and her actual father. He promised {that a} profitable assassination would launch her from her duties as an murderer. Though Pyeonggang set off to go carry out her mission, her journey got here to a halt when she bumped into two males in an altercation. One of many males was none aside from On Dal, who determined to confront a poacher. The query of how their relationship will evolve is left to be answered in future episodes.

In the newly launched stills of “River Where the Moon Rises,” Princess Pyeonggang has efficiently made her approach into King Pyeongwon’s area. His detached facial features whereas performing a memorial service probes the query of who or what the topic of the service is.

One can’t assist however discover Pyeonggang, who has disguised herself as one of many shamans in attendance. Though she conceals herself by carrying the identical ensemble as everybody else, her sharp gaze shines by way of. The pressure rises when it’s revealed that the goal of her intense stare is none aside from King Pyeongwon.

Additionally standing one’s floor within the midst of the exercise is Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon), Goguryeo’s prime basic. Staying true to his responsibility of defending the king, he provides off a way of stern charisma. Viewers are introduced to wonder if he’ll acknowledge Pyeonggang, whom he knew again when she was youthful.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Pyeonggang transforms right into a shaman and infiltrates the memorial service to kill King Pyeongwon. Please be looking out for the way her twisted destiny of getting to homicide her personal father unfolds.” They added, “That is the primary time Pyeonggang, who has lived because the murderer Yeom Ga Jin, comes this near those who keep in mind her as a princess. Will probably be extra enjoyable to deal with what sort of butterfly impact Pyeonggang’s infiltration has.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

