Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Have A Tense Duel In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

The storyline is changing into extra complicated as Pyeonggang and On Dal head for his or her goals. Pyeonggang needs to create a brand new Goguryeo whereas On Dal trains arduous to change into an imperator. In the earlier episode, On Dal witnessed Girl Sa (Hwang Younger Hee) being hit with an arrow and Pyeonggang in peril. Shedding all rationality, On Dal started to slay the enemies along with his sword.

In the newly launched stills, Pyeonggang and On Dal have a duel with swords. Pyeonggang grips onto her weapon as she gazes at On Dal. He does his greatest to wield his sword, however her sword digs into his shoulder. Regardless of that, On Dal retains his eyes on Pyeonggang, and his sophisticated expression tugs at viewers’ hearts.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Pyeonggang and Ondal will duel for the primary time. The match is not going to solely affirm one another’s abilities, but additionally shed all of the pretensions that cover their sincerity, which can have a huge effect on their relationship. Please stay up for Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo’s efficiency as they painting the modifications between Pyeonggang and On Dal intimately.”

Episode 12 of “River Where the Moon Rises” will air on March 23 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)