Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Have A Tense Encounter With Choi Yoo Hwa And Lee Ji Hoon In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

New stills present Pyeonggang and On Dal having a strained run-in with Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon), a common who longs for Pyeonggang’s coronary heart, and Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa), a strong lady who chases after Go Geon.

The first set of stills reveal Pyeonggang’s and On Dal’s frigid expressions. They look like exuding a distinct and sharper aura after returning to the palace, the place they’ve needed to fend off enemies closing in on all sides.

In the next stills, Go Geon stands firmly by Hae Mo Yong’s aspect as they each confront Pyeonggang. Though all through his complete life he had been decided to face by Pyeonggang’s aspect, he now faces her with a chilly expression. On Dal additionally faces off with Go Geon as soon as once more, the 2 males having already grappled with one another over Pyeonggang a number of occasions. Viewers are left questioning what introduced the 4 of them collectively as soon as extra.

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on April 5 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Make amends for the drama with subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)