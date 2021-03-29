Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Prepare For A Fierce War In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched new stills of Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the primary conflict On Dal participated in with the Northern Zhou will unfold. The Northern Zhou was one of many dynasties constructed within the western a part of North China, and it touched the western border of Goguryeo. Earlier than China was unified into Sui Dynasty, it was a dynasty with nice authority, and it offered a menace to Goguryeo.

On Dal’s position within the conflict towards Northern Zhou was so nice as to be recorded in “Samguk Sagi” (also called “The Historical past of the Three Kingdoms”). With viewers curious to learn how the drama will painting the conflict that can also be portrayed within the basic folktale, the drama launched new stills giving a sneak peek on the battle that’s to unfold.

In the pictures, Pyeonggang and On Dal present decided facial expressions. On Dal particularly offers off a totally completely different environment in comparison with his standard self whereas Pyeonggang exudes nice charisma excessive on prime of a horse.

One other picture portrays On Dal preventing fiercely with the enemy. Beforehand, On Dal shed tears from the shock of slaying somebody for the primary time. Now, nevertheless, he appears unfazed as he focuses solely on the battle regardless of the blood splattered on his face. The horrifying and fierce stress of the battlefield is depicted clearly within the vivid stills.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Pyeonggang and On Dal go to conflict to face Northern Zhou’s assault. All of the forged and employees members put in loads of effort with the intention to make a extra vivid and extremely immersive conflict scene. Please present a lot of curiosity and anticipation for a way On Dal’s position, which was recorded in ‘Samguk Sagi,’ can be depicted within the drama.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on March 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)