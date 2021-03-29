Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Return To Face Their Fate In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Beforehand, Pyeonggang made the announcement that she married On Dal with the intention to keep away from an undesirable marriage with Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon), the son of Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger). Figuring out Pyeonggang’s intentions, King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) drove the pair out of the palace and helped them escape from Go Received Pyo’s sight. They then returned to Ghost Village, the place Pyeonggang helped On Dal develop expert within the artwork of swordsmanship.

New stills present Pyeonggang and On Dal making their return to the palace. They face the king, Pyeonggang with a resolute expression whereas On Dal’s face reveals his nervousness (see high picture). The scene is paying homage to the time once they introduced their marriage, the one distinction being that they’re now carrying fits of armor with rows of troops behind them. Trying again at them are Go Geon, King Pyeongwon, and Go Received Pyo. It stays to be seen how they are going to react to the pair’s return.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Pyeonggang and On Dal will encounter a brand new state of affairs once they return to the palace. Sit up for episode 13 to search out out why they returned and the way Go Geon, King Pyeongwon, and Go Received Pyo will react.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on March 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

