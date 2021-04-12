Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Share A Tender Kiss Amidst All The Chaos In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode!

“River Where the Moon Rises” is a reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story that tells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

In the earlier episode, Gyeru Tribe’s Gochuga Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger) and his son Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) formally began their conspiracy to achieve energy over Goguryeo. With simply 4 episodes left till the top, the drama unveiled stills of Pyeonggang, On Dal, and extra in a fierce battle.

In the images, Pyeonggang and On Dal duel towards Go Received Pyo, Go Geon, and Doo Joong Search engine optimization (Han Jae Younger). Pyeonggang stays by King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) as Doo Joong Search engine optimization stands earlier than them with blood on his face. On Dal and Go Geon have interaction in a bloodthirsty combat, they usually glare at one another with robust willpower to win. Lastly, Pyeonggang factors her sword at Go Received Pyo who’s on his knees, and it is going to be fascinating to see how she’s going to punish the person who has sabotaged her life and brought away her family members.

The drama additionally revealed a candy second between Pyeonggang and On Dal.

Beforehand, the 2 battled towards the enemies who tried to grab energy. On Dal stayed by Pyeonggang’s facet and put his coronary heart and soul into defending her and the throne.

In the newly launched stills, Pyeonggang and On Dal face one another and share an affectionate embrace. On Dal rigorously cradles her head between his palms and tenderly kisses her brow. It’s as if he’s making an attempt to consolation her, and she or he stays nonetheless as she accepts his loving gesture.

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on April 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” with English subtitles under:

