Kim So Hyun And Na In Woo Tenderly Embrace As They Reunite In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Romance is blooming as soon as once more between Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo in KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises,” however extra hassle within the type of Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yoo Hwa await.

“River Where the Moon Rises” is a reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story that tells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoiler

In the April 12 broadcast, Pyeonggang and On Dal separated from one another. After strolling a bloody path as Pyeonggang’s sword, On Dal resolved to depart the palace when Woman Sa (Hwang Younger Hee), the one who had raised him, was killed by Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon). This resolution was additionally made with the intention to shield Pyeonggang as On Dal started to lose the individuals valuable to him one after the other.

4 years later, King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) has died, and King Yeongyang’s (Kwon Hwa Woon’s) Goguryeo has begun. Nonetheless, On Dal had but to return whereas Pyeonggang struggled on the battlefield for Goguryeo. Not like when she was by On Dal’s aspect, Pyeonggang regarded lonely and drained, making viewers’ hearts ache.

Nonetheless, the newly launched stills preview a heartwarming reunion between Pyeonggang and On Dal. In the images, Pyeonggang seems to be squarely at On Dal, however On Dal’s gaze is stuffed with fear as he seems to be again at her. After they share a dialog, the 2 lastly embrace. On Dal lovingly takes Pyeonggang into his arms, and Pyeonggang leans into his heat embrace.

Amidst rising curiosity for the way the 2 will lastly reunite and what their future will maintain for them, the manufacturing staff shared, “Though Pyeonggang and On Dal love one another and are fated for each other, that they had an extended interval of separation. Please look ahead to whether or not they’ll be capable to proceed on collectively via their reunion and the way Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo portrayed this scene with their performing teamwork.”

In one other set of stills, Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa) are again inside Goguryeo’s palace holding a letter from Silla’s King Jinheung.

King Yeongyang is shocked to see the pair in entrance of him, and he holds a sword to Go Geon’s throat although Go Geon had as soon as been his instructor. Go Geon stands robust and unwavering as he stares again at King Yeongyang. Pyeonggang can be current on the scene, eyeing Go Geon. A few years prior to now, Go Geon had killed Pyeonggang’s mom Queen Yeon (additionally performed by Kim So Hyun), and Pyeonggang killed Go Geon’s father Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger) 4 years in the past.

The drama’s producers commented in regards to the scene, “Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong are traitors to Goguryeo. Stepping on Goguryeo land is a harmful act that might get them killed. Nonetheless, as they’re envoys from a distinct nation, killing them may result in diplomatic points. Please look ahead to episode 18 of ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ to see how King Yeongyang, Pyeonggang, and Goguryeo’s officers will react to the looks of Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on April 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)