Kim So Hyun And Song Kang Talk About Their Characters Growing Up In “Love Alarm 2”

On March 8, the Netflix sequence “Love Alarm 2” held a web based press convention with director Kim Jin Woo and forged members Kim So Hyun and Song Kang. Jung Ga Ram, who’s finishing his necessary army service, known as in with a video message.

Song Kang mentioned, “We had been in a position to do a second season as a result of there was a lot love for the primary. If the primary season was concerning the characters as college students, then the second season exhibits them as adults and studying how you can regulate to one another.”

About his skyrocketing recognition, the actor mentioned, “I used to be dazed by it. I realized how widespread the present was after I obtained so many feedback in completely different languages concerning the second season. I resolved that I ought to work tougher any longer.”

He added, “In the primary season, Solar Oh had gotten harm from a sudden farewell. In the second season, he’s grow to be extra mature and has extra inside power. If season one was concerning the fresh-faced youth of highschool college students, then season two is extra mature. I feel it’ll be enjoyable to look ahead to how the characters in season two resolve the conflicts from season one.”

Kim So Hyun mentioned, “I don’t suppose it ever felt simple to play Jo Jo. I assumed lots about how you can specific wavering emotions, however the director had a selected path he needed, so I trusted him and went with that. There have been occasions after I needed to cover my emotions. I’ve typically thought that it will be preferable to cover after I was feeling harm. However [unlike Jo Jo], I wish to be trustworthy about my emotions.”

She added, “I feel that my selections made each Solar Oh and Hye Younger undergo. Even when the ‘Love Alarm’ app actually existed, I don’t suppose I’d obtain it. I’d specific my emotions instantly.” Song Kang added, “It’s good to have the ability to specific your self simply, however I feel it’s extra honest for those who do it instantly.”

The actress additionally mentioned that she had gotten extra snug with the forged and crew and mentioned, “It’s not even nerve-racking to be right here [at the press conference]. It’s enjoyable. We’re all friends and we wish to joke round, so we bought nearer and felt a way of comradeship in the course of the shoot.”

Kim Jin Woo, who had not directed the primary season, joked, “I used to be uncomfortable throughout filming. Everybody was so good and dealing so effectively collectively and I used to be nervous and afraid that I wouldn’t have the ability to correctly seize all that as a director. It was quite a lot of stress to tackle the second season. I considered it because the actors having established such nice characters within the first season, all that was left for me to do was observe what selections these characters would make. I feel that’s what units the second season aside.”

“Love Alarm 2” will premiere on March 12. Take a look at a teaser right here!

