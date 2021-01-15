Kim So Hyun Confirmed To Be Leaving Her Agency

Kim So Hyun will probably be parting methods together with her company E&T Story Leisure.

On January 15, E&T Story Leisure formally launched a proper assertion asserting that the actress can be leaving the company.

Their full assertion is as follows:

Hey, that is E&T Story Leisure. Following a protracted dialog with actress Kim So Hyun, we have now mutually agreed that E&T Leisure will probably be ceasing its administration of her actions. We selected to respect the desires of actress Kim So Hyun, who has been with the company since 2018, and we’ll proceed to sincerely root for the actress sooner or later. We wish to thank actress Kim So Hyun, who trusted us and stayed with us up till now, and we’d additionally like thank the followers who gave her their unsparing love. We hope that you’ll proceed to ship actress Kim So Hyun your unchanging love and curiosity sooner or later as nicely. Thanks.

Final November, a supply at Tradition Depot confirmed that that they had met with the actress to debate the potential of her becoming a member of the company sooner or later, however clarified that nothing had but been determined.

We want Kim So Hyun all the perfect as she makes a recent begin!

