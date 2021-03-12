Kim So Hyun Finds Herself Torn Between Song Kang And Jung Ga Ram In “Love Alarm 2”

With simply hours left till its premiere, “Love Alarm 2” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its sophisticated love story!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama set in an alternate actuality the place individuals discover love via an software that alerts customers when somebody inside a 10-meter radius has emotions for them. In the upcoming second season of the drama, which is about 4 years after the primary season, the app has gained a brand new function during which customers can see a listing of “individuals whom you’ll like” and “individuals who will such as you.”

On March 12, “Love Alarm 2” equipped for its highly-anticipated premiere by releasing new stills of its starring solid. The images seize the emotional torment suffered by Kim Jo Jo (performed by Kim So Hyun), who’s within the distinctive scenario of not having the ability to reveal her emotions via the app because of the block positioned on her Love Alarm account.

Unable to make anybody’s alarm ring, Kim Jo Jo finds herself caught in a tense love triangle between Lee Hye Younger (Jung Ga Ram), who has faithfully remained by her aspect all these years, and Hwang Solar Oh (Song Kang), who passionately pursues her after reentering her life and revealing that his emotions for her haven’t pale.

“Love Alarm 2” additionally shared new stills of supporting characters Park Gul Mi (performed by Go Min Si), Brian Cheon (Ki Do Hoon), and Lee Yook Jo (Kim Si Eun), who’re all adapting to the post-Love Alarm world in their very own distinctive methods.

Director Kim Jin Woo commented, “I believe you’ll get pleasure from watching [‘Love Alarm 2’] much more if you happen to concentrate on how every character reveals the numerous feelings they expertise whereas making a call, equivalent to nervousness, nervousness, pleasure, and even worry over whether or not that is the correct alternative.”

“Love Alarm 2” will premiere by way of Netflix on March 12 at 5 p.m. KST. Try the trailer for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in her drama “River The place the Moon Rises” with subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)