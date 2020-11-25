Kim So Hyun In Discussion To Join Jun Ji Hyun’s Agency Culture Depot

Kim So Hyun could also be becoming a member of the company Culture Depot.

On November 25, the outlet Sports activities Seoul reported that Kim So Hyun is pushing forward with signing a contract with Culture Depot after having met with the company. Culture Depot’s actor lineup contains Jun Ji Hyun, Search engine marketing Ji Hye, Yoon Ji Min, Yun Ji On, and Han Dong Ho.

Later that day, a supply from Culture Depot said to MyDaily, “We predict Kim So Hyun is a good actress so we’ve met along with her, however nothing has been determined but.”

Kim So Hyun left her long-time company SidusHQ in August 2017 earlier than signing with an impartial label in December of that yr referred to as E&T Story Leisure beneath Kakao M.

The actress will subsequent star alongside Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon, and extra within the historic drama “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal title).

