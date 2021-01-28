Kim So Hyun Is Dazzling In Profile Photos From New Agency

Kim So Hyun’s new company CultureDepot revealed the actress’s new profile images!

In the images, Kim So Hyun goes forwards and backwards between innocence and ritual. She showcases a extra mature presence by posing in a pure ambiance that heightens her elegant and complicated charms.

In the black-and-white photograph, Kim So Hyun is noticed in a easy white shirt and denims. She poses in a approach that portrays her pure and harmless facet, and she flaunts her pure facial options with minimal make-up.

In the second photograph, Kim So Hyun reveals a peaceful {and professional} picture as she stands in a black go well with. The formal outfit emphasizes her chilly and charismatic facet, and her expression is demure but agency.

CultureDepot, a subsidiary of Studio Dragon, is a manufacturing and administration firm that additionally homes actors together with Jun Ji Hyun, Web optimization Ji Hye, Yoon Ji Min, Yun Ji On, and Han Dong Ho.

Kim So Hyun is at present gearing up for the February premiere of her upcoming historic drama “River The place the Moon Rises,” and the second season of “Love Alarm” may also be launched within the first half of this 12 months.

Try a teaser for “River The place the Moon Rises” under!

