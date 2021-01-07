Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, And More Build Teamwork At Script Read-Through For Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS 2TV’s “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal title) shared a take a look at the drama’s desk learn!

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re characters in a traditional Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun), also called Yeom Ga Jin, is an formidable lady who goals of changing into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and he or she makes use of On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) emotions for her to realize her objectives.

Actors Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon, Kim Bup Rae, Wang Bit Na, Lee Hae Younger, Han Jae Younger, and extra gathered along with director Yoon Sang Ho to take their first steps in making a well-made historic drama.

Kim So Hyun took on her roles as each Princess Pyeonggang and the warrior Yeom Ga Jin, who’re the identical particular person however with completely different social statuses and personalities. Kim So Hyun skillfully switched backwards and forwards between the cold-blooded and merciless soldier Yeom Ga Jin and the sharp-witted Princess Pyeonggang.

Ji Soo performed his half because the peace-loving On Dal who was born with the blood of a common. On Dal’s innocence was amplified because it was met with Ji Soo’s performing.

Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo’s chemistry shone as they exchanged their strains. They expressed the best way their Pyeonggang and On Dal develop into intertwined with each other and start to alter because of their interactions. Their distinctive chemistry on the script studying raised anticipation for how the couple shall be portrayed on display.

The supporting actors’ stable performing added to the standard of the undertaking. Lee Ji Hoon performs Go Geon, the highest elite common of Goguryeo, whereas Lee Hae Younger acts as Go Gained Pyo, probably the most influential particular person within the royal household. Kim Bup Rae takes on the position of King Pyeongwon of Goguryeo, and Wang Bit Na performs his spouse. Below the management of director Yoon Sang Ho, the actors introduced the characters within the script to life.

The drama’s manufacturing staff shared, “The read-through was stuffed with heated vitality as if it had been the precise filming set. Simply by listening to the actors learn their strains, we may image the picture of Goguryeo from 1,500 years prior to now. Please sit up for watching ‘River The place the Moon Rises’ and seeing what sort of synergy these passionate actors will generate.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” will air in February following the conclusion of “Royal Secret Agent.”

