Kim So Hyun Sends Off Na In Woo With An Affectionate Gaze In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has revealed new stills of Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Pyeonggang grew decided to have the Sunno tribe reinstated and develop their energy. In order to place her plan into motion, she taught her husband On Dal, the tribe chief’s son, the best way to combat. Though On Dal had by no means touched a sword earlier than, underneath Pyeonggang’s instruction, his expertise quickly improved.

The newly launched stills present Pyeonggang handing off On Dal to a brand new teacher, who occurs to be her mom’s old flame and former common of the Jeollo tribe, Wol Kwang (Jasper Cho). Pyeonggang and On Dal change affectionate seems to be, decided to hold out their plan though it means having to half methods in the interim (see high picture). Pyeonggang locations her fingers on On Dal’s face one final time earlier than they half, and On Dal gazes again at her with a trusting gaze.

Wol Kwang can be seen trying charismatic as he research On Dal. When the pair had met beforehand, he criticized On Dal’s swordsmanship in an uncommon method, commenting, “I assumed you had an affair with a stick.” Viewers are curious to learn the way On Dal’s expertise will enhance after coaching with Wol Kwang.

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on March 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)