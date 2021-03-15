Kim So Hyun Sorrowfully Embraces Lee Ji Hoon In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has launched new stills depicting a heartwarming second between Kim So Hyun and Lee Ji Hoon!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

In the earlier episode, Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) was in the end rejected by Pyeonggang after he confessed his emotions to her. Nevertheless, within the new stills he’s seen in Pyeonggang’s arms, making viewers interested by how their story will proceed to unfold.

Newly launched stills present Go Geon standing in a daze with blood trickling down one facet of his brow. Pyeonggang wraps her arms round him in a heat embrace, the tears rolling down her cheek symbolic of their tragic relationship. Go Geon’s expression is full of misery, as if he’s worrying about one thing else regardless of being hugged by the one he loves.

To seek out out why Go Geon is wounded and the way he ended up in Pyeonggang’s embrace, try the following episode of “River Where the Moon Rises,” which airs on March 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with subtitles beneath:

