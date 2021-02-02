Kim So Hyun Talks About Her Character And Learning To Wield A Sword For “River Where The Moon Rises”

Kim So Hyun talked about taking up new challenges via her upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises”!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo folks story, KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo).

The beforehand launched teasers have already sparked viewers’ anticipation for the varied aspects of Pyeonggang as she transforms between a princess and a fierce warrior.

In a latest interview, Kim So Hyun revealed extra perception into her complicated character. She shared, “Pyeonggang is usually chilly and unmoved, however she’s a determine who all the time has a heat coronary heart. She’ll do something for the issues she has to guard.”

The upcoming drama shall be Kim So Hyun’s first try at motion in a historic drama. The actress obtained excessive reward for the teaser scene wherein Pyeonggang wields a sword on the battlefield. Kim So Hyun shared, “It felt overseas to me as a result of it was my first time doing motion scenes with a sword, so I watched a variety of motion movies. I filmed whereas asking many questions and studying from the stunt actors. I studied laborious on what I might do to painting my feelings higher.”

The actress elaborated, “I needed to painting many transformations inside one challenge. I centered essentially the most on the performing parts. Specifically, to look completely different, I attempted to make modifications to the tone of voice whereas reciting my traces or my expression of feelings with out overdoing it.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

