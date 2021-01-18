Kim So Hyun To Join Jun Ji Hyun And Seo Ji Hye’s Agency

Kim So Hyun’s new company has been revealed!

The actress’s departure from her earlier company E&T Story Leisure was introduced final Friday.

On January 18, CultureDepot confirmed that the corporate signed an unique contract with Kim So Hyun.

She commented on her new starting, “I really feel grateful to share excellent news with the beginning of the brand new yr. I’ll work to indicate extra enchancment in my future initiatives,” and requested for a lot help and anticipation.

CultureDepot, a subsidiary of Studio Dragon, is a manufacturing and administration firm that additionally homes actors together with Jun Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hye, Yoon Ji Min, Yun Ji On, and Han Dong Ho.

Kim So Hyun is at present gearing up for the February premiere of her upcoming historic drama “River The place the Moon Rises,” and the second season of “Love Alarm” may also be launched within the first half of this yr.

Congratulations to Kim So Hyun!

Watch her earlier drama “The Story of Nokdu“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)