Kim So Hyun To Play Both Mother And Daughter In Upcoming Drama “River Where The Moon Rises”

Kim So Hyun can be taking over multiple function in her upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises”!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

On February 5, the highly-anticipated drama revealed a sneak peek of Kim So Hyun’s twin roles: not solely will the actress be starring as Princess Pyeonggang, however she will even be enjoying Queen Yeon, Pyeonggang’s mom.

Though Queen Yeon ascended to the throne at a younger age, she is strong-willed and steadfast in her beliefs, and he or she is continually pondering of the way to assist the folks of the dominion and put her concepts into follow. She can be a loving and affectionate mom who raises her royal daughter and son correctly.

In the newly launched stills, Kim So Hyun exudes a regal, elegant aura because the lavishly dressed Queen Yeon. One picture reveals the queen gazing warmly at her son, the crown prince Go Gained, whereas one other captures her worrying about her kingdom.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “Kim So Hyun will make an impactful performing transformation by enjoying the twin roles of Queen Yeon and Pyeonggang. Whereas taking over the problem of performing out maternal love for the primary time, Kim So Hyun displayed a brand new aura that she had by no means proven earlier than, which left everybody on set in awe.”

“Queen Yeon will play a vital function within the story early on within the drama, and Queen Yeon can be the character who has probably the most affect on Pyeonggang’s persona and disposition,” they continued. “It will likely be enjoyable to check Queen Yeon from the start of the drama with Pyeonggang in a while.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” additionally unveiled new stills of Choi Yoo Hwa in her function as Hae Mo Yong, a stupendous and highly effective girl who is set to manage Goguryeo and play with the dominion as she needs.

When requested to price how a lot her real-life persona matched that of her character, Choi Yoo Hwa replied, “50 p.c. We’re related in the way in which that, after we’re interacting with somebody we like or dealing with a problem, we present all our playing cards and attempt to be sincere in fixing the issue. Nonetheless, Hae Mo Yong could be very quick-witted and may see by folks to determine what it’s they need, and I don’t assume I’m that calculating.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

