Kim So Hyun Transforms Into Fierce Warrior Princess For New Historical Romance Drama With Ji Soo

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River The place the Moon Rises” has shared a brand new glimpse of Kim So Hyun in her starring function!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River The place the Moon Rises” will inform the love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo). On this retelling of the well-known story, Pyeonggang—who can be the fierce warrior Yeom Ga Jin—is an bold lady who desires of turning into the primary feminine to guide Goguryeo.

On January 18, the upcoming drama launched an thrilling sneak peek of Kim So Hyun in character because the extremely succesful princess. Wearing armor and sporting a glance of dedication, Pyeonggang rides fearlessly into battle on horseback with a strong, charming aura. Even after a vicious battle wherein her face turns into splattered with blood, the princess exudes poise and energy as she stands her floor on the battlefield.

The producers of “River The place the Moon Rises” remarked, “By way of her unparalleled ardour and diligent preparation, Kim So Hyun has utterly immersed herself within the function of Pyeonggang. She impressed everybody within the manufacturing crew by pulling off even tough, large-scale motion scenes with out exhibiting a single hint of fatigue.”

They added, “We hope that you’ll stay up for the power displayed by actress Kim So Hyun, whose portrayal of her character is 100% synchronized with the Pyeonggang within the script.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in her drama “The Story of Nokdu” with subtitles beneath:

