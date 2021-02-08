Kim So Hyun Transitions Seamlessly Between Warrior And Princess In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Kim So Hyun may have the possibility to channel a number of characters on “River Where the Moon Rises”!

A fusion historic romance drama, it depicts the unyielding love of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and basic On Dal (Ji Soo). It has emerged as one of the vital anticipated initiatives of the primary half of 2021 because of its high-profile solid and manufacturing crew.

With every week left till the premiere, new stills of Kim So Hyun have been revealed.

As Pyeonggang, she might be going forwards and backwards between being a princess and a relentless warrior. Her reinterpretation of the character from the basic Goguryeo folks story is ready to problem the present notion of Princess Pyeonggang.

“River Where the Moon Rises” is the primary time Kim So Hyun might be channeling characters from all throughout the spectrum in a single challenge. She’s going to play the twin roles of Queen Yeon and her daughter Princess Pyeonggang, however Princess Pyeonggang can also be a soldier named Yeom Ga Jin, and a distinction between the 2 personas needed to be established.

In order to convey numerous features of Pyeonggang, Kim So Hyun made clear variations within the particulars of her tone of speech and expression of feelings. She additionally put in a lot effort to make her sword struggle stunts seamless, equivalent to watching motion movies numerous occasions and studying from stunt actors.

The manufacturing crew commented, “The Pyeonggang of our drama is totally totally different from the crybaby Princess Pyeonggang we’re accustomed to. We’re assured that Pyeonggang, an upright and daring princess and cynical warrior who turns into a naive younger grownup in terms of love, might be a monumental character in Kim So Hyun’s filmography in addition to within the lineage of feminine leads in Korean historic dramas.” They added, “It was attainable because of Kim So Hyun’s stable base in performing. We hope you possibly can look forward to the present in anticipation of Kim So Hyun taking over a brand new problem.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

