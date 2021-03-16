Kim So Hyun Tries To Teach Na In Woo How To Fight In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” launched new stills of Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo!

A reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Beforehand, Pyeonggang introduced her marriage to On Dal, they usually began a brand new life collectively as newlyweds in Ghost Village. This was set as much as deceive everybody, and it is going to be intriguing to learn the way their relationship will have an effect on every part on this sport for energy.

The newly launched stills depict Pyeonggang and On Dal practising learn how to battle. Pyeonggang turns right into a affected person however agency trainer, and she or he first teaches On Dal learn how to maintain a sword. On Dal grins at her closeness, however Pyeonggang is nothing however severe as she instructs him. He appears to be like misplaced and confused as he wields the sword, and it’s apparent he isn’t used to combating with it. Not like Pyeonggang who has mastered martial arts since childhood, On Dal has lived a life distant from swords, as instructed by his father On Hyup (Kang Ha Neul) in his will. So questions are elevating about why Pyeonggang immediately determined to show him learn how to battle and why he determined to choose up the sword regardless of his beliefs.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce said, “Pyeonggang begins to show On Dal martial arts with an enormous plan in thoughts. Please sit up for how the story of On Dal, a idiot who met Princess Pyeonggang and have become the chief of Goguryeo, can be portrayed within the drama.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” airs on March 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

