Kim So Hyun’s Return To The Palace Stirs Up Trouble In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” shared some stills of the turbulent return of Kim So Hyun to the royal palace.

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo folks story, “River Where the Moon Rises” is a brand new drama that retells the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (previously performed by Ji Soo and presently performed by Na In Woo).

The subsequent episode will present the occasions that comply with after Pyeonggang regains her princess standing. The newly launched stills foreshadow a fierce political energy. In one photograph, Pyeonggang appears to saying one thing to her father King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae), who’s in deep thought. In one other photograph, Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo-hwa) is kneeling on the ground in entrance of the royal household. Go Gained Pyo’s (Lee Hae Younger’s) severe expression hints that one thing uncommon is occurring.

The aristocrats of Goguryeo’s imperial household are feeling nervous and threatened by the emergence of Pyeonggang. They had been those who killed Queen Yeon (Kim So Hyun) eight years in the past, so they don’t seem to be completely satisfied about Pyeonggang’s return since she is aware of the reality. Because of this, viewers are targeted on what actions these aristocrats will take with a purpose to not lose their energy to Pyeonggang.

Hae Mo Yong, who was captured by the royal household, additionally knew about Pyeonggang’s id and was serious about tips on how to use the knowledge to her benefit. It is going to be intriguing to seek out out why she was delivered to the palace and the way she is going to have an effect on the facility wrestle between Pyeonggang and the aristocrats.

The manufacturing crew said, “Hae Mo Yong is a determine carefully associated to the Goguryeo Convention, and her look will convey nice stress to Goguryeo’s imperial household. Pyeonggang will even develop into actively concerned in the facility wrestle throughout the royal household that’s centered round Hae Mo Yong. Please stay up for the seventh episode that may present Hae Mo Yong’s affect on the facility wrestle in addition to Pyeonggang’s official involvement in it.”

The subsequent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” will air on March 8 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

