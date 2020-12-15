Kim So Yeon And Eugene Refuse To Back Down During Tense Confrontation In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“The Penthouse” is ready in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse condominium and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she needs, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Chun Search engine optimization Jin handed divorce papers to her husband Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) with the situation of seven billion gained (roughly $6.4 million) in alimony. Moreover, Oh Yoon Hee’s daughter Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) misunderstood the connection between her mom and Ha Yoon Cheol due to false info given by his daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin). Ha Eun Byul finally drove Bae Ro Na out of the varsity, inflicting Chun Search engine optimization Jin to have fun the truth that her and her daughter’s rivals have been leaving their aspect for good.

In the newly launched stills, Chun Search engine optimization Jin and Oh Yoon Hee have a tense confrontation at a restaurant. The 2 have been enemies for the reason that pageant incident 25 years in the past, and their ill-fated relationship is just rising worse and worse as a consequence of their daughters’ rivalries.

Chun Search engine optimization Jin appears to be like like she’s in deep shock, and her eyes are crammed with anxiousness. Oh Yoon Hee gazes sharply at Chun Search engine optimization Jin with barely teary eyes. Viewers are eager to search out out about their dialog and the occasions that can observe after Bae Ro Na determined to drop out of college.

Kim So Yeon and Eugene and drawing viewers’ consideration in each episode with their spectacular performances. Viewers are raving over Kim So Yeon’s performing because the evil Chun Search engine optimization Jin who doesn’t hesitate to scheme in opposition to anybody for her personal wishes, and Eugene can be receiving reward for her position as Oh Yoon Hee who will do something for her daughter’s happiness.

Regardless of their characters’ rivalry, the 2 actresses give heat help to one another on the set. They immerse into their roles on digital camera, however as soon as the “minimize” signal is given, they trade smiles and shine with their good power and vibrant teamwork.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Kim So Yeon and Eugene are actresses who transfer the feelings of the viewers with their honest passionate performances stemming from deep concern and evaluation about their characters. Please look ahead to episode 15 (which airs at present) that can showcase Chun Search engine optimization Jin and Oh Yoon Hee’s confrontation as a consequence of Ha Eun Byul’s sly traps and Bae Ro Na’s resolution to give up college.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse” will air on December 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

