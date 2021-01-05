Kim So Yeon And Jo Byeong Gyu To Appear On “How Do You Play?”

Kim So Yeon of “The Penthouse” and Jo Byeong Gyu of “The Uncanny Counter” will seem on Yoo Jae Suk‘s standard selection present “How Do You Play?”!

On January 4, a supply from the MBC present confirmed with Xportsnews that the 2 actors will make an look on the present, asking everybody to seek out out extra particulars by means of this system itself.

The most recent preview for “How Do You Play?” featured Yoo Jae Suk sharing that in 2021 he desires to carry collectively each new and acquainted faces from selection leisure.

Kim So Yeon and Jo Byeong Gyu will reportedly seem within the January 9 episode of the present.

“How Do You Play?” is a program led by producing director Kim Tae Ho that options Yoo Jae Suk taking over numerous initiatives. It lately received the Program of the Yr award on the 2020 MBC Leisure Awards, with Yoo Jae Suk taking house the Daesang (Grand Prize).

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews