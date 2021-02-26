Kim So Yeon And Uhm Ki Joon Face Inevitable Confrontation In “The Penthouse 2”

New stills from SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” trace at constructing pressure!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an condo complicated reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls who stops at nothing to guard their kids.

Spoilers

One of many ladies is Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon), who within the first episode was busy with performing. Her different half Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) was additionally busy with enterprise when he discovered that Cheon Website positioning Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol had a suspicious meet-up. He ordered somebody to kidnap Ha Yoon Cheol, break his wrists, and throw him within the ocean. However at Joo Dan Tae and Cheon Website positioning Jin’s engagement occasion, Oh Yoon Hee, who had cleared her title as Shim Soo Ryeon’s (Lee Ji Ah) assassin, appeared with Ha Yoon Cheol on a helicopter. The 2 even moved into Hera Palace and have become members of the Hera membership.

In the midst of this constructing pressure, photographs of Cheon Website positioning Jin, Joo Dan Tae, and Joo Dan Tae’s right-hand man Secretary Cho (Kim Dong Kyu) have been launched, including to the depth. Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae could be discovered exploding with feelings in a single picture, whereas of their particular person photographs, each characters radiate anger. Since Secretary Cho is the person that will get his fingers soiled for Joo Dan Tae, his look provides to the query of what is going to occur between the villain couple, Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae.

Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon haven’t missed a beat in appearing out their impressionable roles. Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae are as bold as ever, they usually convey that intense vitality into the upcoming confrontation. The actors’ consideration to the smallest particulars, similar to their respiration and shakiness of voice, add a style of actuality to every scene. Even Kim Dong Kyu, who didn’t have outstanding strains, left an enormous impression along with his presence.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon are actors that take cost of the temper on set with simply their auras and charisma. Please control how their relationship is shaken up with an sudden sequence of occasions.”

“The Penthouse 2” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST on SBS.

