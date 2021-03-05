Kim So Yeon And Uhm Ki Joon Make A Deal In “The Penthouse 2”

Though their relationship was on the rocks when viewers final noticed them in “The Penthouse 2,” the villainous couple performed by Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon manages to return to a enterprise settlement within the upcoming episode.

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama concerning the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of ladies on the prime of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their kids.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon)’s relationship was shaken up as a result of couple Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon), who not too long ago made a sudden reappearance. Joo Dan Tae discovered by way of Secretary Do (Kim Do Hyun) about Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Oh Yoon Hee’s lip-syncing incident, which elevated the stress. On prime of that, Ha Yoon Cheol purchased off the reporter Son Hyung Jin (Lee Sang Woo) to create a faux scandal report about Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, bringing the battle between Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Joo Dan Tae to a head.

When Joo Dan Tae didn’t belief Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, she stated to him, “Legally, we’re not sure in any approach but. When you disappoint me once more, I’m going to have to present severe thought to our relationship. Each about our firms merging and our marriage.”

In new stills from episode 5, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Joo Dan Tae are collectively at a ceremony to mark the signing of a contract for the merging of their firms. Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin is the chairperson of Cheong-A Group whereas Joo Dan Tae is the CEO of J-King Holdings. The 2 heads of their firms smile at one another professionally as they shake palms. Contemplating the pair was livid with one another up till not too long ago, followers are curious concerning the story behind their profitable enterprise deal.

It’s stated that the employees are in awe of not solely Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon’s charisma but additionally their capacity to right away seize everybody’s consideration on set in addition to their unwavering ardour. The manufacturing group said, “Take note of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Joo Dan Tae’s upcoming actions and discover out whether or not this merger contract shall be a hindrance or a assist for the 2 characters.” They added, “Episode 5 will as soon as once more function surprising developments, so please sit up for it.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse 2” airs on March 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Penthouse 2” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)