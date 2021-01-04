Kim So Yeon And Yoon Jong Hoon Have An Emotionally Charged Confrontation In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has revealed new stills from the upcoming episode!

“The Penthouse” is about in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three ladies: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Chun Web optimization Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) obtained a shock when their daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) informed them, “I’ve achieved nothing fallacious. It’s you two who’ve raised me fallacious.” Unbothered by her daughter’s frazzled psychological state, Chun Web optimization Jin replied, “There’s no higher consolation than your mom turning into the chief director,” to which Ha Yoon Cheol retorted that she was a scary lady.

Nevertheless, at Chun Web optimization Jin’s inaugural ceremony, she was arrested by the police on fees of corruption, admissions fraud, and grade tampering. Ha Eun Byul’s clean expression as she watched her mom heading to the police workplace drew sympathy from viewers.

New stills present Ha Yoon Cheol confronting Chun Web optimization Jin her workplace. Whereas Chun Web optimization Jin retains her cool, Ha Yoon Cheol can’t maintain again his anger as he glares down at her. Each look like holding again tears as they hold their feelings in test, main viewers to surprise what new disaster the couple will face.

Each Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon are receiving excessive reward for his or her roles as mother and father who stand off over what’s finest for his or her daughter. Whereas filming the scene, the 2 actors impressed everybody as they delivered their biting remarks at speedy pace and enriched the scene with their practical portrayal of feelings.

The drama’s manufacturing staff complimented the actors as they stated, “Kim So Yeon and Yoon Jong Hoon are actors who set an instance on set as they full their scenes with a excessive diploma of synergy and provides their all to create excellent concord between them.” Additionally they hinted at what’s to return within the subsequent episode, saying, “A plot twist will befall the household as they as soon as once more discover themselves in a disaster, so don’t miss out on the upcoming episode.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse” airs on January 4 at 10 p.m. KST.

