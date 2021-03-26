Kim So Yeon Has A Tense Meal With Uhm Ki Joon And His Kids In “The Penthouse 2”

“The Penthouse 2” has revealed stills of a dramatic scene forward!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an house advanced reserved for these on the prime of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls who stops at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) received married to Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) with a view to shield her daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin). In the meantime, Joo Dan Tae’s youngsters Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) additionally turned suspicious of the likelihood that their father brought about the loss of life of their mom Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah).

In the newly launched stills, Cheon Web optimization Jin is sitting on the dinner desk with Joo Dan Tae, Joo Seok Hoon, and Joo Seok Kyung. With an empty gaze, Cheon Web optimization Jin pours espresso for Joo Dan Tae whereas he retains an intent eye on her. Joo Seok Hoon and Joo Seok Kyung watch them with displeased appears, and Cheon Web optimization Jin fakes a smile when Joo Dan Tae goes over and whispers one thing in her ear.

Whereas filming this scene, Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon completely portrayed the chilly environment by means of their detailed performing, and Kim Younger Dae and Han Ji Hyun additionally added to the strain.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon are actors with excellent chemistry who we belief one hundred pc,” and added, “Please look out for episode 11 the place truths will probably be revealed behind incidents which have raised questions.”

Episode 11 of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)