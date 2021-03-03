Kim So Yeon Is Driven To The Edge By Her Mother Ha Min And Sister Shin Seo Hyun In “The Penthouse 2”

Kim So Yeon will come head to head with one other disaster within the subsequent episode of “The Penthouse 2”!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an house complicated reserved for these on the prime of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of ladies who stops at nothing to guard their kids.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) used Oh Yoon Hee’s (Eugene’s) daughter Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) as a defend in order that Oh Yoon Hee wouldn’t be capable to threaten her. Simply when Cheon Seo Jin thought she was within the clear, Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon‘s) daughter Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) revealed she knew Cheon Seo Jin left her father Cheon Myung Soo (Jung Sung Mo) to die alone.

The newly launched stills depict Cheon Seo Jin being pushed to the cliff by none aside from her mom Kang Okay Gyo (Ha Min) and youthful sister Cheon Seo Younger (Shin Seo Hyun). The three individuals share a dialog in a critical ambiance. Cheon Seo Jin gazes at her mom with anger, and shortly, tears spill from her reddened eyes. How will Cheon Seo Jin cope with her relations who’re aiming to steal her place as chairman?

Kim So Yeon has created a brand new kind of villain by means of “The Penthouse” collection. The actress completely portrays Cheon Seo Jin along with her intense presence and daring look. In the second season, Cheon Seo Jin is being attacked by many enemies, and along with her relations driving her right into a nook, will probably be intriguing to see how Kim So Yeon will present Cheon Seo Jin’s unstable and precarious sides. Whereas filming this confrontation scene, Kim So Yeon paid consideration to the smallest particulars and was in a position to specific her character’s interior turmoil with simply her eyes.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “Kim So Yeon is an actress who explains all feelings along with her eyes and voice tone. Please regulate what sort of disaster Cheon Seo Jin will face as a result of her quite a few misdeeds.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

