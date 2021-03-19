Wedding bells will probably be ringing in an upcoming episode of “The Penthouse 2”!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge unravels on the Penthouse, an condo advanced reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of ladies who stops at nothing to guard their youngsters.

The latest stills preview a marriage for Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon).

Following her request to interrupt off their engagement, Cheon Search engine optimization Jin fell into Joo Dan Tae’s lure by confessing to bribing Mr. Park and murdering Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) to a pretend cop (Kim Kwang Gyu) employed by Joo Dan Tae. She was dropped at her knees and compelled to go forward with the marriage at Joo Dan Tae’s chilling query, “What can I achieve this that Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) is painfully heartbroken?”

As proven within the new stills, their wedding ceremony doesn’t seem like a joyful event. Held on the Hera Palace, the occasion itself is extremely adorned and glamorous, with crowds of individuals congratulating the newlyweds. However as she makes her entrance, Cheon Search engine optimization Jin appears to be like determined, unhappy, and completely dispirited. Alternatively, Joo Dan Tae flashes his signature hair-raising smile on the attendees.

Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon have been placing on splendid performances of their multifaceted characters, shifting fluidly by means of the fast-paced plot of the drama. Even whereas filming the marriage ceremony, Kim So Yeon expressed a spread of feelings, going from fury and despair to remorse and regret. Uhm Ki Joon has been including pressure to the sequence by progressively revealing extra of his character’s sinister facet one layer at a time.

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

