SBS’s “The Penthouse” has shared an thrilling new glimpse of Kim So Yeon from its upcoming second season!

Spoilers

On the primary season of the smash hit drama, Kim So Yeon awed viewers along with her fascinating efficiency because the vicious Cheon Website positioning Jin, stealing the present and taking her villainous character to new heights by way of her fiery appearing.

Though there have been occasions when it appeared like Cheon Website positioning Jin was about to face wreck, she ended the season on high: she took management of the Chung Ah Basis after turning her again on her dying father, and she or he was in a position to win again Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon) and get one step nearer to her final purpose of transferring into the penthouse.

On February 5, the smash hit drama launched its first stills of Kim So Yeon from Season 2. Wearing a surprising crimson robe, the actress oozes energy and glamour because the scheming Cheon Website positioning Jin.

In the brand new photographs, the opera diva seems to be preparing for a proper occasion—and even throughout the easy process of selecting her outfit for the evening, she has a fierce glint in her eye that hints at her feral dedication and unstoppable ambition.

(*2*)

Praising Kim So Yeon’s appearing, the producers of “The Penthouse” remarked, “Kim So Yeon has perfected the character of Cheon Website positioning Jin by way of her unequalled ardour and extraordinary attraction.”

They went on to tease, “Cheon Website positioning Jin will develop into much more vicious and brutal in Season 2, each in and out. Please look ahead to seeing what she will get as much as in ‘The Penthouse 2.’”

“The Penthouse” will return with its second season on February 19.

In the meantime, compensate for the primary season of the drama with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)