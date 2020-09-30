Kim So Yeon Talks About Her Bold Transformation In Upcoming Drama “Penthouse”

Kim So Yeon shall be present process an epic transformation within the new SBS drama “Penthouse”!

“Penthouse” tells the story of a girl who strives to attain her objective of coming into excessive society by turning into the “queen” within the a centesimal ground penthouse in Gangnam, the top of success in her eyes, in addition to girls who had no alternative however to turn into villains in an effort to shield themselves. The primary solid consists of Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Seok, and Yoon Joo Hee.

Kim So Yeon will take the function of Cheon Web optimization Jin, a rich lady who’s the epitome of showy and conceited and who harbors a warped ambition. She is the daughter of the chairman of the Chunga Basis and a glamorous soprano. Cheon Web optimization Jin is the queen bee of the Hera Membership, and he or she believes that the world ought to revolve round her. Furthermore, she is going to double the stress within the drama by having a strained rivalry with Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene), a girl who has by no means as soon as skilled wealth however will do something for her youngsters’s success.

Via this new function, Kim So Yeon will present a darker facet of herself that has by no means been seen earlier than. The drama lately shared a primary glimpse of her lavish and grasping character. Kim So Yeon completely poses because the profitable prima donna Cheon Web optimization Jin by carrying colourful equipment and chic clothes. Her daring crimson lipstick enhances her sharp options, and her lips are curved upwards in a mysterious, daunting smile. She showcases cold-blooded charisma with simply her look, and the drama has hinted she’s a power-hungry being who will do something to get what she desires.

Kim So Yeon shared, “I needed to behave in author Kim Quickly Okay’s work someday, so I’m honored to have this chance. The script is so wonderful, and I do know I’d’ve regretted it if I hadn’t met this drama. I’m doing my greatest with a grateful coronary heart.”

Then she added, “Director Joo Dong Min actually loves this drama, and he places loads of effort into filming every scene, so I turn into impressed to work tougher as properly. Because of his concepts, I’m in a position to painting my character in a greater means. I’m actually grateful for his assist.”

She additionally talked concerning the environment of the drama set, saying, “I’m working with many charming actors I’ve been wanting to satisfy, and I’m studying lots from them. The environment on set is actually nice, and I’m having lots enjoyable filming. I’m doing my greatest to satisfy you thru the function of Cheon Web optimization Jin, so please sit up for it!”

The manufacturing staff of “Penthouse” shared, “We’re pleased to work with Kim So Yeon who will make the drama shine together with her sturdy appearing expertise. Kim So Yeon’s unconventional transformation shall be past your creativeness. Please watch to see how the story of Cheon Web optimization Jin will unfold, and the way she is going to add stress to the drama.”

“Penthouse” premieres on October 26 after the top of “Do You Like Brahms?” and shall be obtainable on Viki. Take a look at the most recent trailer right here!

