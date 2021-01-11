Kim So Yeon Talks About Husband Lee Sang Woo’s Reaction To Her Kiss Scenes In “The Penthouse” + Story Of How Their Dating News Broke

On the newest episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, “The Penthouse” star Kim So Yeon shared tales about her husband Lee Sang Woo!

In the course of the January 9 broadcast of the range present, Kim So Yeon made a particular visitor look to talk and play video games with Yoo Jae Suk, Defconn, and Kim Jong Min.

After the three stars praised Kim So Yeon’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning efficiency within the hit SBS drama “The Penthouse,” the dialog turned to the subject of her husband Lee Sang Woo. When requested if he had ever been shocked by her intense appearing within the drama, Kim So Yeon revealed that he had truly stopped watching the present for a completely completely different purpose.

“I had a couple of kiss scenes [in ‘The Penthouse’],” defined Kim So Yeon. “[Because of that,] he stopped watching the drama after a sure level. So I’ve been selecting and selecting solely the nice scenes, and I present him these.”

She shyly added, “Now I cease him from watching these scenes. [When a scene like that comes on,] I’ll inform him, ‘Go inside for a bit.’”

Kim Jong Min additionally introduced up the truth that earlier than their marriage, Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo had been recognized to satisfy up very early within the morning for 15-hour dates.

“Sure, as a result of Sang Woo was so insistent on assembly at 7 within the morning,” the actress recalled with amusing. “I went together with it, however I ended up getting darkish circles [under my eyes]. So I made a decision, ‘I can’t preserve doing this. We’ll should get married.’”

Kim So Yeon went on to inform the story of how her relationship with Lee Sang Woo first grew to become public information. After watching a clip of her previous look on MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer,” she remarked, “There’s truly a narrative behind that day. That was the day the information of my relationship with Lee Sang Woo first broke.”

“Whereas I used to be making ready for [‘The King of Mask Singer’],” she revealed, “on the day proper earlier than filming, after I was busy working towards, a reporter contacted me to let me know they’d be writing an article [about my dating Lee Sang Woo]. So I begged her, ‘I’m happening “The King of Masks Singer” tomorrow, and I’m actually nervous, so might you please wait simply in the future [to publish the news]?’ I begged her desperately, and he or she agreed to place it off for in the future. I used to be so grateful.”

“Nonetheless, after I went to the filming set [the next day],” she went on, “thirty minutes earlier than I appeared on stage, the information broke. Another person had reported it.”

“In that second, I felt so apologetic [to the reporter who had agreed to wait],” mentioned Kim So Yeon. “I felt so horrible, I actually didn’t know what to do. They have been telling me to face by, so I requested them if they might please give me simply 10 extra minutes to prepare. In these 10 minutes, I known as the reporter and instructed her I used to be so, so sorry, and I requested if I might no less than give her an interview.”

“Again then, it hadn’t been that lengthy since we’d began courting, so I didn’t have a lot to speak about,” recalled the actress. “However throughout these 10 minutes, I racked my mind to consider all of the tales I might presumably bear in mind [for the interview]. Then, as quickly as I hung up, I needed to go on stage, so I didn’t get an opportunity to placed on any make-up. I used to be speculated to get my make-up achieved earlier than I went into filming, however I wasn’t capable of.”

Kim So Yeon went on to disclose that she nonetheless remembered the reporter’s title and which information outlet she labored for. “Even now, I nonetheless can’t imagine that sort of factor occurred,” she continued. “I felt so dangerous.”

Amidst the actress’s humble protests, Yoo Jae Suk remarked, “Actually, it’s extensively recognized within the leisure trade that each one of Kim So Yeon’s employees and fellow actors title her as the highest of the highest in the case of having a form coronary heart. Some folks even say she’s too variety for her personal good.”

Watch “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and Kim So Yeon in “The Penthouse” right here!

Watch Now