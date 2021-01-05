Kim Soo Hyun And Cha Seung Won Confirmed For Remake Of BBC Drama “Felony Justice”

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won are becoming a member of forces for a brand new venture!

On January 5, it was introduced that the 2 actors will likely be main the upcoming drama “That Night time” (literal title), a Korean remake of BBC’s “Felony Justice.”

The drama is about two males who get entangled in a homicide case. Kim Soo Hyun will play Kim Hyun Soo, a traditional faculty pupil whose life turns the wrong way up when he unexpectedly turns into the important thing suspect of the homicide case. Cha Seung Won has been solid as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely handed the bar examination and the one one who reaches out to assist Kim Hyun Soo.

“That Night time” is written by Kwon Quickly Kyu of “Warrior Baek Dong Soo” and “The Royal Gambler,” and will probably be directed by Lee Myung Woo of “The Fiery Priest,” “Punch,” and “Backstreet Rookie.” It is going to start filming the primary half of this yr and premiere within the latter half of the yr.

Keep tuned for updates!

