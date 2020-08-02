Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Chang Wan Are Determined To Catch The Culprit In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Web optimization Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

In the earlier episode, everybody was shocked after seeing a butterfly drawn on the hospital wall that Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), Moon Kang Tae’s brother, was tasked with adorning. Moon Sang Tae has feared butterflies ever because the dying of his mom as a result of her assassin sported a butterfly brooch on his garments. By all his time engaged on adorning the hospital wall, he may by no means carry himself to attract a butterfly. Nonetheless, it seems that somebody intentionally drew one on the wall, throwing the 2 brothers right into a state of confusion.

Moreover, Go Moon Younger seen that the butterfly drawn on the wall had the identical form because the butterfly brooch worn by her mom. The connection gave her an amazing shock as she realized her personal mom could be the one who murdered Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae’s mom.

The new stills present Moon Kang Tae and Oh Ji Wang (Kim Chang Wan), the hospital’s director, starting their seek for the perpetrator behind the butterfly on the wall. They each seem deep in thought, though Oh Ji Wang’s face exhibits a touch of confusion. Viewers can count on a plot twist after the pair uncover somebody they thought wouldn’t be related to the case by means of CCTV footage.

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on August 2 at 9 p.m. KST.

