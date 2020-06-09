Kim Soo Hyun And Oh Jung Se Are Loving Siblings In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” launched a brand new poster of Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” revolves across the love story between Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji), a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

For the upcoming drama, Kim Soo Hyun performs Moon Kang Tae, the caretaker of his older brother Moon Sang Tae who has autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD). Oh Jung Se will play Moon Sang Tae, and the 2 brothers will showcase a heartwarming relationship.

In the newly launched poster, Moon Sang Tae preciously hugs his youthful brother, and Moon Kang Tae seems like a dependable brother as he takes within the embrace with a smile. The poster radiates heat and portrays the shut relationship of the 2 brothers who’re the happiest and most comfy when they’re collectively.

Moreover, Moon Sang Tae seems mischievous with a paintbrush and paint throughout his face and garments. The poster provides an perception into his harmless and heat world with the colourful work surrounding the brothers. Viewers are curious to see what modifications will happen with the sudden look of Go Moon Younger, who is sort of a witch within the Moon brothers’ storybook-like lives.

The manufacturing group of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” shared that they have been shocked on set by Kim Soo Hyun’s and Oh Jung Se’s detailed performing. They added, “There shall be unexpectedly comical and enjoyable moments in Moon Sang Tae and Moon Kang Tae’s sibling story. We hope that the therapeutic power from the Moon siblings is delivered properly to the viewers.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the most recent teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)