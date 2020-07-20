Kim Soo Hyun And Oh Jung Se Suffer A Rift In Their Relationship In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji), a profitable kids’s ebook creator who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means identified love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Moon Kang Tae left his brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) alone for the primary time in his life as he went out to take pleasure in a heat summer season evening with Go Moon Younger. Nonetheless, even this one outing appeared too good to be true after Moon Kang Tae returned house to seek out his brother uncontrolled. In specific, Moon Sang Tae introduced up the siblings’ traumatic childhood expertise involving a frozen river, which had been a taboo matter between them till this level.

Throughout his outburst, Moon Sang Tae poured his coronary heart out to his brother, saying, “You advised our mom day-after-day that it will be nice if I wasn’t there, that it will be nice if I died. That day, you threw me into the river. I begged you to save lots of me, however you ran away by your self. You left me and ran away.” The scene marked a change within the beforehand peaceable relationship between the 2 brothers and left viewers with an aching sensation of their hearts.

The brand new stills present Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae dealing with one another from throughout the room, with their distance representing the newfound rigidity between them. Whereas Moon Sang Tae observes his brother with a chilly expression, Moon Kang Tae’s options are stuffed with regret and fear. Viewers are curious as to how the siblings will work by means of their deeply repressed emotions.

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on July 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his earlier drama “Range League” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)