Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Get Up Close And Personal In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a sneak peek of a tense second between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji!

A “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” the drama will inform the story of Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love (performed by Kim Soo Hyun), and Go Moon Younger, a profitable kids’s ebook writer who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means recognized love (performed by Seo Ye Ji). After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

In intriguing new stills from the upcoming drama, the 2 polar opposites invade each other’s private area as they stare at one another from an uncomfortably shut distance. Then, simply as Go Moon Younger turns to go away, Moon Kang Tae stops her by reaching out and grabbing her by the wrist.

The ultimate photograph captures Go Moon Younger sporting an amused expression as she intently examines Moon Kang Tae’s face, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to the explanation behind her pensive smile.

To discover out what transpires between Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger, tune in to the premiere of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST! In the meantime, you’ll be able to take a look at a trailer for the upcoming drama right here!

