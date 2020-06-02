Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Have A Captivating First Encounter In Upcoming tvN Drama “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s new drama “It’s Okay to Not be Okay” has revealed a sneak peek of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s memorable first encounter!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

On June 1, the tvN drama unveiled a glimpse of the fascinating dynamic between Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger. In the photographs, Go Moon Younger appears startled but amused as she stares at Moon Kang Tae with vast eyes. Then again, Moon Kang Tae’s eyes are considerably darkish, and there’s a agency expression on his face. The environment is thick with rigidity, and viewers are already excited to take a look at their chemistry.

Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger dwell in fully completely different worlds with completely different jobs and personalities, however one factor they’ve in frequent is that neither of them have skilled real love earlier than. There are already varied speculations on how they are going to turn out to be entangled with one another. Viewers can look ahead to the fateful love story of Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger who will painting an unprecedented romance.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the newest teaser right here!

