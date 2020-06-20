Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Share A Tense And Dangerous Encounter In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

Forward of the drama’s premiere on June 20, tvN launched new stills of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is an off-kilter rom-com drama about a fairytale romance. Kim Soo Hyun stars as Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love. Seo Ye Ji stars as Go Moon Younger, a profitable youngsters’s e book writer who has delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means recognized love.

In the brand new stills, Seo Ye Ji embraces the unusual facet of her character by dressing head-to-toe in black, in an elaborate robe that calls to thoughts her career as an writer of darkish fairy tales. She holds a knife and appears calm and within the scenario, whereas Kim Soo Hyun is on his guard, holding tightly to the blade of the knife as blood drips down his palm.

The presence of the signal “WONDERLAND” within the background means that the 2 may meet not solely in the actual world but additionally on the planet of fairy tales.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

