Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Showcase Peculiar Chemistry With Unique Embrace In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a brand new glimpse of the eccentric chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji!

Described as a “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” the brand new drama will inform the story of Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love (performed by Kim Soo Hyun), and Go Moon Younger, a profitable kids’s e-book writer who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means recognized love (performed by Seo Ye Ji). After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

In the latest stills, Go Moon Younger and Moon Kang Tae have an in depth encounter. Her eyes are provocative as she grips his neck, and he gazes down at her with a surprised expression. The tense temper instantly modifications as she faces away from him. He guides her to embrace herself along with her arms crossed over her chest, and he or she instantly seems relaxed and calm.

The extreme and eye-catching photographs of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are elevating viewers’ expectations and curiosity towards “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Viewers are more and more anticipating the synergy of the two actors who’ve been making headlines for the reason that information of their casting.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the most recent preview of the drama right here!

