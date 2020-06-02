Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Yeji Share An Embrace In Posters For New Drama “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new posters of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a romantic comedy that stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

In the newly launched posters, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are showered in a mushy gentle, creating a comfy and peaceable ambiance. The 2 look like counting on one another with heat feelings as if they’re a spot of refuge for one another.

As Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji come collectively in an embrace within the posters, curiosity grows in regards to the relationship between the 2.

Kim Soo Hyun’s poster reads, “Escaping is probably the most snug when it will get arduous sufficient to die,” representing his character’s tough life.

In the meantime, Seo Ye Ji’s poster says, “Don’t overlook. Don’t overlook, and overcome. When you can’t overcome, you’ll solely be a youngster whose soul by no means grows.”

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The characters’ posters painting the photographs of two individuals who wish to develop into a heat supply of consolation in an empty world. Please look ahead to the tales of those characters who will heal their scars by one another.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the most recent teaser right here!

