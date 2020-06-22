Kim Soo Hyun Comes To Seo Ye Ji’s Defense In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” launched new stills of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji forward of the upcoming episode!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a rom-com drama a couple of fairytale romance. Kim Soo Hyun stars as Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love. Seo Ye Ji stars as Go Moon Younger, a profitable youngsters’s e-book writer who has delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means recognized love.

Spoilers

In the primary episode, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger’s stunning first assembly hinted on the unusual destiny between them. Moon Kang Tae left a selected impression when he blocked Go Moon Younger, who had picked up a knife and was brandishing it in direction of a person who had threatened her life, by grabbing the knife together with his naked hand.

Following their almost deadly first assembly, they met once more at Go Moon Younger’s publishing firm. As an alternative of coming to her to demand compensation for his injured hand, Moon Kang Tae stated that he sought her out as a result of she had the identical eyes as somebody he as soon as knew. The episode ended with Moon Kang Tae saying in a low voice that he preferred her, inciting curiosity and anticipation for the second episode.

The brand new stills preview a tense second during which Moon Kang Tae involves the protection of Go Moon Younger, who crosses paths with an disagreeable stranger. The pair stare down the person with sharp gazes in a single nonetheless, whereas the next nonetheless reveals Go Moon Younger wanting coldly on the man whereas payments fly via the air. The ultimate nonetheless reveals Moon Kang Tae sitting misplaced in thought together with his arms clasped. Viewers are curious as to what might have occurred for Go Moon Younger to be caught up in such a scenario.

Learn the way Moon Kang Tae got here to face by Go Moon Younger’s facet within the subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” which airs on June 21 at 9 p.m. KST!

