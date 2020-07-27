Kim Soo Hyun Discovers A Mysterious Letter In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills of Kim Soo Hyun from the upcoming episode!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji), a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction. The romantic comedy exhibits the love story that takes place between them as they heal one another’s scars.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Moon Kang Tae ran to Go Moon Younger’s fortress after realizing that Park Okay Ran (Kang Ji Eun), the hospital affected person who had provoked Go Moon Younger’s father Go Dae Hwan (Lee Eol), had gone there to seek out her. After arriving, Moon Kang Tae came upon that Park Okay Ran had already left. As a substitute of working away from actuality, he and Go Moon Younger reaffirmed their love for one another as they promised to remain by one another’s sides.

Moreover, the pair lastly managed to open the center of Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who had been upset on the lies that they had instructed him. A determine suspected to be Go Moon Younger’s mom additionally appeared within the basement of the fortress, main viewers to wonder if or not she had lastly returned.

In the brand new stills, Moon Kang Tae holds a mysterious black envelope, pondering its contents with a severe expression. He discovers the envelope within the fortress’s research, the place Go Moon Younger spent her childhood years. The contents of the letter are anticipated to deliver a shock to each Moon Kang Tae in addition to the viewers.

To this point, the drama has been instantly and not directly conveying its message to viewers by the titles of tales Go Moon Younger wrote in addition to fairy tales that truly exist. The envelope that Moon Kang Tae discovers can even slot in with a fairy story and is about to turn out to be a key piece in bringing out the puzzle of their previous.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on July 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

