Kim Soo Hyun Finds Happiness With Seo Ye Ji After Following His Heart For 1st Time On “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji occurring a blissful date collectively!

Spoiler

On the earlier episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” Moon Kang Tae (performed by Kim Soo Hyun) listened to his coronary heart as a substitute of his head for the primary time in his life. As a result of his sturdy sense of duty and the stress of getting to take care of his older brother from an early age, Moon Kang Tae had by no means strayed from the foundations or let himself be swayed by his feelings.

Nevertheless, when a affected person’s abusive ex-husband bodily attacked Go Moon Younger (performed by Seo Ye Ji), he was unable to cease himself from punching the person in her protection—incomes himself a suspension from the hospital within the course of.

As “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” heads into the second half of its run, the producers tease that this uncharacteristic conduct is merely the beginning of Moon Kang Tae’s transformation. In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Moon Kang Tae is all smiles as he enjoys a carefree day with Go Moon Younger and tastes freedom for the primary time in years.

In distinction to his previous muted feelings, Moon Kang Tae beams fortunately on the digital camera as he poses for a selfie with Go Moon Younger through the day, and he later shares a calming drink together with her at night time as they benefit from the heat summer time climate outdoors. As the 2 characters develop nearer, they’ll start to lastly discover the braveness to look inside themselves on the emotional scars they’d beforehand been afraid to face.

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air on July 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Seo Ye Ji in her current movie “Quantum Physics” with English subtitles beneath!

