Kim Soo Hyun Has A Tense Meeting With Kim Joo Heon And Park Jin Joo In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN previewed a wierd standoff between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Joo Heon within the upcoming episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

In the brand new stills, Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) crosses his arms as he faces down Lee Sang In (Kim Joo Heon). Lee Sang In is the CEO of Past Creativeness, a writer of kids’s literature. Yoo Seung Jae (Park Jin Joo), his worker, is at his facet, earnestly attempting to speak to Moon Kang Tae about one thing.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji) grew to become nearer after sharing their ideas within the rain. After spending an evening at Moon Kang Tae’s home, she received in a struggle with Nam Joo Ri (Park Gyu Younger), which created one other supply of battle of their relationship. Go Moon Younger, figuring out that his brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), is Moon Kang Tae’s one weak spot, lured the brother into her plans by utilizing her “fort” as bait. It was additionally revealed that the 2 of them have had a relationship since childhood.

In the brand new stills, Lee Sang In and Yoo Seung Jae characterize Go Moon Younger’s enterprise pursuits. Though the environment is tense, the viewers’ consideration is drawn to a unusual bundle on the desk between the 2 events.

In the previous, Lee Sang In has not all the time been truthful in resolving the issues that Go Moon Younger created. Moon Kang Tae has additionally refused him earlier than, and he appears to indicate no real interest in the package deal now. However, the assembly have to be critical for Lee Sang In and Yoo Seung Jae, who’re normally bickering on a regular basis, to be a part of forces.

This episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air on July 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

You too can take a look at Kim Soo Hyun in “The Producers” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)