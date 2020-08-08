Kim Soo Hyun Has First Official Psychiatric Consultation In Upcoming Episode Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has revealed new stills of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Chang Wan from the upcoming episode.

Hospital director Oh Ji Wang (Kim Chang Wan), regardless of his informal demeanor and unorthodox therapy strategies, boasts unimaginable perception into the inside workings of individuals’s minds, and he has at occasions been a mentor of types to Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun). He’s additionally the one one which Moon Kang Tae has actually opened as much as about his previous and his relationships together with his brother (Oh Jung Se) and Go Moon Younger (Website positioning Ye Ji).

In the newest stills, we see Moon Kang Tae looking for out director Oh Ji Wang for his first official session, heightening anticipation as to what spurred on the session, in addition to what distinctive technique of therapy the director will recommend.

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs August eight at 9:15 p.m. KST.

