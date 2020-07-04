Kim Soo Hyun Is Caged In By Seo Ye Ji On “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Spoiler

On the finish of the earlier episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” Moon Kang Tae (performed by Kim Soo Hyun) ran to search out Go Moon Younger (performed by Seo Ye Ji) within the rain after belatedly realizing that she had a painful previous of her personal. Go Moon Younger then collapsed in his arms, and the 2 shared a heat embrace that appeared to mark the start of a brand new chapter of their relationship.

On July 4, the romance drama revealed new stills of a heated second between the 2 leads. In the newly launched pictures, Go Moon Younger boldly traps Moon Kang Tae towards a wall together with her arms as she stares him down.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally unveiled a glimpse of Jung Sang Hoon’s upcoming cameo look within the drama. As he watches sparks fly between the lead couple, Jung Sang Hoon wears a playful, curious smile that has viewers questioning simply what sort of position he’ll be enjoying within the story.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air on July Four at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Ye Ji in her latest movie “Quantum Physics” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)