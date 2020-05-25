Kim Soo Hyun Is Hardworking And Resolute In 1st Stills For Upcoming Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Psycho However It’s Okay” (working title) has revealed its first stills of Kim Soo Hyun!

“Psycho However It’s Okay” is described as a “barely unusual romantic comedy a couple of fantasy-like romance.” Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who avoids love, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine optimisation Ye Ji), a storybook author who has by no means identified love, will start to heal one another’s emotional wounds after they meet.

At residence, Kim Soo Hyun’s character Moon Kang Tae is the caretaker of his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) who has an autism spectrum dysfunction, and at work, he takes care of sufferers with psychiatric issues. Busy with taking good care of others, he’s unable to deal with his personal self and avoids any form of love.

In the newly-revealed stills of the character, Moon Kang Tae is tough at work in his group well being employee uniform. His usually critical face and decided eyes are changed by a brilliant smile when he’s with his sufferers, elevating curiosity as to what sort of particular person he actually is on the within.

In one other picture, Moon Kang Tae can be doing strenuous work like transferring huge packing containers round, displaying how the character has persevered by means of a life that hasn’t been simple on him.

Other than his cameo appearances, “Psycho However It’s Okay” will probably be Kim Soo Hyun’s first drama since his army discharge. Watch a teaser right here whilst you anticipate the drama’s first episode, which airs on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Soo Hyun’s cameo in “Resort Del Luna” under:

