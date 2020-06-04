Kim Soo Hyun Reflects On His New Role In Upcoming Drama “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

With tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” simply a few weeks away from its premiere, Kim Soo Hyun shared his ideas about his new character Moon Kang Tae.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” revolves across the love story between Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine optimization Ye Ji), a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

Kim Soo Hyun stated, “Moon Kang Tae is a heartbroken character. Similar to most individuals, he’s robust and shrewd in entrance of others, however he turns into disarmed and susceptible when he’s alone. He could seem positive, however he’s truly all the time bored with the burden he carries. I feel there’s a Moon Kang Tae on the market someplace.”

Moreover, Moon Kang Tae is simply too busy taking good care of his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who has an autism spectrum dysfunction, to take care of himself. Regarding that, Kim Soo Hyun defined, “Moon Kang Tae doesn’t present his innermost emotions to folks round him. He particularly by no means reveals his emotions in entrance of his brother, who is ready to perceive Moon Kang Tae’s feelings by means of his expressions. I hope many individuals can relate to those features.”

Lastly, Kim Soo Hyun commented, “Please take note of every character within the drama. In the event you give attention to the considerate Moon Kang Tae, it is possible for you to to benefit from the drama much more.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. You may watch the newest teaser right here!

